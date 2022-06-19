wrestling / News
Spoiler On Match Order For Impact Slammiversary
A new report has details on the planned match order for tonight’s Slammiversary. PWInsider reports that the pplanned order for the matches is as follows:
* Impact X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Ace Austin vs. Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs.Jack Evans vs. Alex Zayn
* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Influence vs. Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary
* Monster’s Ball: Moose vs. Sami Callihan
* Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent & PCO) vs. Impact Originals (Motor City Machine Guns, Frankie Kazarian, Nick Aldis & One More TBA)
* Impact Knockouts Championship Queen of the Mountain Match: Tasha Steelz vs. Mia Yim vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoes vs. The Good Brothers
* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young
You can check out our ongoing live coverage of the PPV here.
