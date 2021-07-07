wrestling / News
Spoiler On Matches For This Week’s WWE 205 Live
July 6, 2021 | Posted by
WWE taped matches ahead of NXT’s Great American Bash for this week’s episode of 205 Live. As you can see below, Josh Briggs will face Asher Hale on this week’s show while Odyssey Jones will battle Grayson Waller.
Briggs and Jones were announced as two of the eight participants in the NXT Breakout Tournament that kicks off on next week’s NXT. 205 Live airs Friday on Peacock & WWE Network following Smackdown on FOX.
Scoop #1: Josh Briggs vs Asher Hale on 205 Live pic.twitter.com/f0KzFXFDWf
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) July 6, 2021
Scoop #2: Grayson Waller vs Odyssey Jones on 205 Live pic.twitter.com/J2iXOpWHHR
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) July 6, 2021
More Trending Stories
- AEW Reportedly Planning ‘Loaded Shows’ Every Week, Note on Planned Matchup
- Backstage Note on Attendance for This Week’s AEW Dynamite in Miami
- The Godfather on His Pimp Gimmick Being Phased Out, Being Given the Papa Shango Gimmick
- Bruce Prichard On Coming Up With DDP Stalker Storyline With The Undertaker’s Wife, Inspiration Behind The Angle