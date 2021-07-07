Spoiler On Matches For This Week’s WWE 205 Live

WWE taped matches ahead of NXT’s Great American Bash for this week’s episode of 205 Live. As you can see below, Josh Briggs will face Asher Hale on this week’s show while Odyssey Jones will battle Grayson Waller.

Briggs and Jones were announced as two of the eight participants in the NXT Breakout Tournament that kicks off on next week’s NXT. 205 Live airs Friday on Peacock & WWE Network following Smackdown on FOX.

