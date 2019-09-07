wrestling / News

Spoiler on Name Backstage at Impact TV Taping

September 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling

– A spoiler has come online on a talent backstage at Friday night’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Las Vegas. PWInsider reports that Sabu is backstage at the taping and will be competing at the tapings.

We’ll have results from the tapings as soon as they come in.

Impact Wrestling, Sabu

