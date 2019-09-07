wrestling / News
Spoiler on Name Backstage at Impact TV Taping
September 6, 2019 | Posted by
– A spoiler has come online on a talent backstage at Friday night’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Las Vegas. PWInsider reports that Sabu is backstage at the taping and will be competing at the tapings.
We’ll have results from the tapings as soon as they come in.
