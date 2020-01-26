Spoiler On Names Appearing In Tonight’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match

PWInsider reports that NXT wrestlers Shayna Baszler, Mercedes Martinez, Toni Storm and Chelsea Green are set to participate in the women’s Royal Rumble match tonight. This is the first Rumble appearance for all four of them.

Meanwhile, a fan took a photo from Minute Maid Park with WWE testing video on the entrance, which reveals that Victoria could be making her return to WWE tonight. This could mean that she will also make an appearance in the Rumble match.