Spoiler On Names Set For Survivor Series

A new report has details on several talent being brought in for tonight’s Survivor Series. PWInsider reports that Rikishi, both Phineas and Henry Godwin, and Tim White are in Orlando and will appear for Undertaker’s Final Farewell. They join the previously-reported names of Kurt Angle, Kane, The Godfather and Savio Vega.

The site notes that it is not yet clear if all of the talent will appear on camera or have been brought in for another project, though IWA Puerto Rico had announced that Vega would be there to honor Undertaker.