Spoiler on New Match For Slammiversary

– Impact Wrestling set a new match for this year’s Slammiversary at the Impact Wrestling taping tonight. Taya Valkyrie will defend the Knockouts Championship against Su Yung, Rosemary and Havok in the first-ever Women’s Monster’s Ball.

Slammiversary takes place on July 7th from Dallas, Texas. The updated card is:

* Impact World Championship Match: Brian Cage (c) vs. Michael Elgin

* Impact X Division Championship Match: Rich Swann (c) vs. Johnny Impact

* Impact Knockouts Championship Monster’s Ball Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Su Yung vs. Rosemary vs. Havok