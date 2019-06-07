wrestling / News
Spoiler on New Match For Slammiversary
June 6, 2019 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling set a new match for this year’s Slammiversary at the Impact Wrestling taping tonight. Taya Valkyrie will defend the Knockouts Championship against Su Yung, Rosemary and Havok in the first-ever Women’s Monster’s Ball.
Slammiversary takes place on July 7th from Dallas, Texas. The updated card is:
* Impact World Championship Match: Brian Cage (c) vs. Michael Elgin
* Impact X Division Championship Match: Rich Swann (c) vs. Johnny Impact
* Impact Knockouts Championship Monster’s Ball Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Su Yung vs. Rosemary vs. Havok
