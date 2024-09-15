wrestling / News

Spoiler on NXT Talents Appearing at Tonight’s TNA Impact Tapings

September 14, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Spoilers Logo Next Week Image Credit: TNA

Fightful reports that several WWE NXT talents were present during tonight’s TNA Impact tapings, with some competing in the ring.

Arianna Grace was back in her role as a liaison between both promotions. Kendal Grey, Carlee Bright and Sol Ruca also appeared. Ruca teamed with Jordynne Grace against Wendy Choo and Rosemary.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Impact, WWE NXT, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading