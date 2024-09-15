wrestling / News
Spoiler on NXT Talents Appearing at Tonight’s TNA Impact Tapings
Fightful reports that several WWE NXT talents were present during tonight’s TNA Impact tapings, with some competing in the ring.
Arianna Grace was back in her role as a liaison between both promotions. Kendal Grey, Carlee Bright and Sol Ruca also appeared. Ruca teamed with Jordynne Grace against Wendy Choo and Rosemary.
Miss NXTNA Arianna Grace working the #TNAiMPACT tapings tonight in San Antonio. 👑
📸– @CrookedAlloy pic.twitter.com/OZnUGyftRS
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 15, 2024
We got Sol Ruca on #TNA!!!! pic.twitter.com/xQe6P1qLfQ
— KittyOmega🔮🌑 (@lizz_aayyy) September 15, 2024
