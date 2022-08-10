Spoiler On Plans For Title Match at NWA 74

A new report has a spoiler on plans for a title match to take place at this month’s NWA 74 PPV. PWInsider has confirmed that the MLW National Openweight Championship will be defended at the event, with the current plan being that Davey Richards would defend the title against Thrillbilly Silas (w/Pollo Del Mar) on night two of the Augus 27th and 28th show.

The site reports that the idea behind this is to work with MLW in order to put a spotlight on the NWA’s working relationships with outside promotions.