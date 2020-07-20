Spoiler on Reported Impact Plans For Motor City Machine Guns

The Motor City Machine Guns made their returns to Impact at Slammiversary, and a new report has a spoiler on the company’s plans for them. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin appeared at Saturday’s PPV to answer the Radicalz’ open challenge, proving victorious in the match. And according to Fightful Select, the return will lead to a big shake-up in the tag team ranks.

The site reports that as far back as last week, the plan was to have the Guns win the Impact Tag Team Championships with the title shot that they earned from the Slammiversary win. That match is set to air on Tuesday’s episode of Impact after being taped over the last couple of days. Shelley and Sabin previously held the Impact Tag Team Championships for a 182-day period back in 2010. The two are both also individually former X-Division champions.