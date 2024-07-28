Spoiler on Return At ROH TV Tapings

A spoilery return took place at Sunday’s ROH TV tapings in Arlington, Texas. As you can see below, Sammy Guevara appeared at the end of the tapings, making his return for the first time since February. Guevara came out to make the save for Dustin Rhodes, who was left fighting off the Dark Order. After the heel stable retreated, Guevara extended his hand and Rhodes took it.

Guevara was last seen in a No DQ match against Powerhouse Hobbs on the February 24th episode of AEW Rampage. He had been suspended over a protocol issue during his match with Jeff Hardy the week before, though it was noted last week that he had been discussed for a return to TV soon.

No word on whether he is staying in ROH for now or will appear on AEW TV.