Spoiler On Return Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT

A new report has a spoiler on a return for tonight’s Roadblock episode of WWE NXT. Last week’s episode featured a brief vignette of a beach with “See You Soon” written in the sand. Many people assumed that was for Sol Ruca, and Fightful Select has confirmed with multiple NXT sources that this is the case, and that Ruca will make her return to TV on tonight’s show.

Ruca has been out of action on WWE TV since April of last year due to a torn ACL, and was written off of TV via an attack by a person later revealed to be Blair Davenport. She had been working live events recently.