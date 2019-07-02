wrestling / News
Spoiler on Star Backstage at Raw
July 1, 2019 | Posted by
– As has been teased during the show, a big name is backstage at Raw. PWInsider reports that the Undertaker is backstage at Raw and set to appear.
WWE has been mentioning “rumors” that the Dead Man is at Raw, and Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre are set to address their match with Roman Reigns and Taker at Extreme Rules tonight.
