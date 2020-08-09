wrestling / News
Spoiler on Stipulation Planned For Impact Emergence Match
August 9, 2020 | Posted by
A new report has information on plans for a stipulation to be added to one of the matches at Impact Emergence. Fightful Select reports that the company will be making Jordynne Grace’s rematch against Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Title a 30-minute Iron Woman match. According to the site, the decision was revealed to the roster the day of the taping and that they had to prepare for the match in less than a day.
Purrazzo won the title from Grace at Slammiversary. The rematch was announced before this past week’s episode of Impact. Impact Emergence will be broadcast on AXS TV on August 18th and August 25th.
More Trending Stories
- Hugo Savinovich Claims Two More Former WWE Wrestlers May Come Forward About Saudi Arabia Trip
- Big E Responds to Booker T’s Critique on Changing Up His Character for a Singles Run
- More Details on Enhancement Talents Featured in Raw Underground Debut
- AJ Styles on the Downside to Being a Champion, Explains His 2018 Title Loss to Daniel Bryan