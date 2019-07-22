wrestling / News
Spoiler on Surprising Star Appearing at Tonight’s Raw Reunion
– An unexpected appearance is set for tonight’s Raw Reunion show. PWInsider reports that Rob Van Dam, who is currently signed to Impact through Bound for Glory, is backstage and will appear in a non-wrestling role.
Van Dam’s appearance is a one-time thing that he received permission for in writing from Impact before appearing. (Feel free to make your “one-shot deal” jokes below.) WWE is selling Rob Van Dam foam hands at the event as well:
Merchandise for @TherealRVD on sale at #RAWReunion in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/WkWcry41Dc
— Mike Johnson (@MikePWInsider) July 22, 2019
