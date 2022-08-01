wrestling / News
Spoiler On Talent Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Raw
August 1, 2022 | Posted by
A new report has a spoiler on a star backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Edge is backstage at tonight’s Raw and is likely to appear after he showed up at SummerSlam and helped The Mysterios defeat the Judgement Day.
Edge had been out of action since his old stable turned on him and kicked him out of the group on the June 6th episode of Raw.
