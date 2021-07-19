Spoiler on Talent Working Impact Wrestling Tapings

A new report has a spoiler on a wrestling star working the Impact Wrestling tapings. Fightful Select reports that AEW’s Frankie Kazarian was backstage at Nashville at the Impact tapings on Sunday and is appearing on tomorrow’s tapings as well.

Kazarian has been working an “Elite Hunter” storyline in which he is targeting members of the group after the Young Bucks defeated him and Christopher Daniels, forcing them to split via their promise. There’s no word on what exactly he is doing in his appearances.