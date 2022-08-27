Spoiler On Title Match From Impact Wrestling Tapings

A spoiler is out regarding a title match at Friday’s Impact Wrestling tapings. PWInsider reports that The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) defeated The Good Brothers to capture the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championships at the taping, which is taking place in Dallas, Texas.

The Good Brothers are reportedly set to be free agents, with extensions on their Impact deals ending at this weekend’s tapings. The win marks the first reigns with the titles for either Taven or Bennett, who are part of the Honor No More stable in Impact.