Spoiler On Tonight’s WWE Raw Main Event
October 25, 2021 | Posted by
A new report has details on the main event for tonight’s WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that tonight’s show will be main evented with a four-way Ladder Match to determine the next challenger for Big E’s WWE Championship.
The match will be set up in the opening segment and Finn Balor and Seth Rollins are set to be involved.
The report notes that there will additionally be several rematches from Crown Jewel.
