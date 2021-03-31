Spoiler On Two New WrestleMania 37 Matches

WWE has a couple more matches set for WrestleMania 37 after today’s Raw taping, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that WWE taped content at Raw setting up a multi-woman tag team match for the first night, with the winners moving on to face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on night two for the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

The report does not mention which teams will be involved and says that it may be a four-team match, though that could change as always. Jax and Baszler complained on this week’s Raw that they did not yet have a match for the PPV, an argument that was used to set up Jax & Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley and Asuka for Monday’s Raw.