Spoiler on UK Championship Match For NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff
– The WWE UK Championship Match for NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff was announced at the NXT UK tapings on Friday night. It was revealed at the taping that Tyler Bate will challenge WALTER at the show for the championship.
NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff takes place on August 31 and streams on WWE Network.
