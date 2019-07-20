wrestling / News

Spoiler on UK Championship Match For NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff

July 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK TakeOver Cardiff

– The WWE UK Championship Match for NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff was announced at the NXT UK tapings on Friday night. It was revealed at the taping that Tyler Bate will challenge WALTER at the show for the championship.

NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff takes place on August 31 and streams on WWE Network.

NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff, Jeremy Thomas

