Spoiler On Upcoming AEW Announcement

A new report has a spoiler on an announcement for AEW coming soon. Fightful Select reports that an announcement is coming regarding an AEW reality series. The report, which follows an earlier report by Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio, notes that AEW was working on the series late last year as had been previously reported.

For clarity, the article makes it explicit that it’s not known if this is the announcement being made on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The reality series has been previously reported as looking behind the scenes at the company, and those the site spoke to during filming said they were given the option of whether they wanted to be involved or not.

Filming for the reality series began in early November at AEW Dynamite in Baltimore.