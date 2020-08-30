wrestling / News

Spoiler on Which Match Will Headline WWE Payback

August 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Payback Virtual Fan Audience ThunderDome

A new report has details on which match will main event tonight’s WWE Payback PPV. PWInsider reports that the plan as of earlier this morning was for the Triple Threat WWE Universal Championship match to close out the show.

That match sees The Fiend defend this title, which he won at SummerSlam, against Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

