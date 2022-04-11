wrestling / News

Spoiler On Wrestler Backstage For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW

April 11, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Logo 2019 Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that Tommaso Ciampa is backstage in Detroit for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. According to the report, Ciampa is now officially on the main roster and will be on RAW going forward.

Ciampa’s last match in NXT was at Stand and Deliver, where he lost to Tony D’Angelo.

