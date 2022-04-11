wrestling / News
Spoiler On Wrestler Backstage For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW
April 11, 2022
PWInsider reports that Tommaso Ciampa is backstage in Detroit for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. According to the report, Ciampa is now officially on the main roster and will be on RAW going forward.
Ciampa’s last match in NXT was at Stand and Deliver, where he lost to Tony D’Angelo.
