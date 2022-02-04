wrestling / News

Spoiler On Wrestler Expected For This Monday’s WWE RAW

Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that Lita will be in Denver for RAW this Monday. This will be to continue the build to her match with Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber on February 19. Lita returned to the red brand last Monday as a surprise, coming out and challenging Lynch to a match.

