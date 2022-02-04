wrestling / News
Spoiler On Wrestler Expected For This Monday’s WWE RAW
February 4, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Lita will be in Denver for RAW this Monday. This will be to continue the build to her match with Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber on February 19. Lita returned to the red brand last Monday as a surprise, coming out and challenging Lynch to a match.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Q4 Earnings Call: Nick Khan Talks Rise in Viewership on Peacock, Broadcast vs. Streaming, More
- Tony Khan Reportedly Shot Down Idea To Break Up The Inner Circle In The Past
- Note on When WWE Granted Release of Brian Kendrick
- Wardlow On What It Was Like Working With CM Punk, Batista Having Best Physique In Wrestling History