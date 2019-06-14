Spoiler on WWE Stars Returning to NXT (Pics)

– Three WWE main roster stars made their return to NXT at Thursday night’s taping. As noted in our results, Apollo Crews, Killian Dain, and Fandango appeared at the taping. Crews faced Kushida in a losing effort, while Dain came out and attacked Matt Riddle after Riddle’s match with Arturo Ruas. Fandango came out later in the show make the save for Tyler Breeze after he was attacked by The Forgotten Sons.

Pics of the three at the taping are below:

The Beast Of Belfast returns to destroy Bro pic.twitter.com/4TdSmr5fzt — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) June 13, 2019