Spoiler On Yet Another Female Talent Backstage at Royal Rumble, Confirmed For Match (SPOILERS)
January 29, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer and current producer Molly Holly will return to the ring tonight at the WWE Royal Rumble. She will be part of the 30-woman Rumble match, making a surprise appearance (unless you read this article).
Holly previously appeared for the company at the 2020 Women’s Rumble, before being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame a year later.
