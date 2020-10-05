wrestling / News
Spoiler On Zicky Dice’s Mystery Partner On Tomorrow’s UWN Primetime Live
It was previously reported that Zicky Dice will team with a mystery partner on tomorrow’s UWN Primetime Live against D’Angelo Dinero and Watts. PWInsider reports that Effy will make his debut for the company as Dice’s partner. This will also be his traditional PPV debut.
The lineup also features:
* Bryan Idol vs. Levi Shapiro
* Chris Dickinson vs. Mastor Castor
