Spoiler on Opening Match for WWE Night of Champions

– PWInsider has details on the opening match for today’s WWE Night of Champions 2025. Per the report, Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament will open today’s premium live event.

WWE Night of Champions 2025 is being held later today at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The show will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally. Here’s today’s lineup:

* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. CM Punk

* Queen of the Ring Tournament Finals: Asuka vs. Jade Cargill

* Street Fight: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* WWE United States Championship Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa

* Karrion Kross vs. Sami Zayn

* King of the Ring Tournament Finals: Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes (Opening Match)