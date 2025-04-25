wrestling / News
Spoiler on Planned Return on Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
April 25, 2025 | Posted by
There have been vignettes hinting at someone coming to Smackdown for weeks. The vignettes finally showed today’s date, suggesting there will be a debut or return. PWInsider Elite (via Wrestling Inc) reports that it will indeed be a return, as Aleister Black is expected to appear tonight. Black visited WWE headquarters several weeks ago and has long been rumored to be returning after his exit from AEW.
