Spoiler on Planned Return on Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

April 25, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown New Logo 9-13-24, Megan Thee Stallion Neva Play theme, spoilers 3-14-25 Image Credit: WWE

There have been vignettes hinting at someone coming to Smackdown for weeks. The vignettes finally showed today’s date, suggesting there will be a debut or return. PWInsider Elite (via Wrestling Inc) reports that it will indeed be a return, as Aleister Black is expected to appear tonight. Black visited WWE headquarters several weeks ago and has long been rumored to be returning after his exit from AEW.

WWE Smackdown, Joseph Lee

