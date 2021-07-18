wrestling / News

Spoiler On Plans For Deonna Purrazzo At NWA EmPowerrr

July 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A new report has a spoiler on the plans for Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo at NWA EmPowerrr. As reported last night, Mickie James and Thunder Rosa appeared on Impact Slammiversary with Rose losing a Knockouts Title match to Purrazzo before James appeared to invite Deonna to appear at the NWA all-women’s PPV.

According to Fightful Select, as of this weekend the plan was to have Purrazzo face not Mickie James as as teased, but instead Melina. The idea is to build a feud between Purrazzo and James for a possible match later on.

James had previously said she would not be competing on EmPowerrr and instead will be working the NWA 73rd Anniversary show that weekend.

