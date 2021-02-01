wrestling / News
Spoiler On Plans For Main Roster Call-Up to Raw
February 1, 2021 | Posted by
A new report has details on plans for a main roster call-up after their appearance at the Royal Rumble. PWInsider reports that Damian Priest, who made his main roster debut in the men’s Rumble match, is considered called up to the main roster now and will be part of the Raw roster.
The site notes that Priest is backstage at Raw tonight, though there is no word as of now as to whether he will appear on tonight’s show.
