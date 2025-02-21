wrestling / News
Spoiler On Plans For The Rock On Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
February 21, 2025 | Posted by
A new report has confirmed at least part of what The Rock will be doing on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. The Final Boss is set to appear on tonight’s episode and PWInsider has confirmed that he will be announcing Wrestlemania 42’s location as the Superdome in New Orleans.
The report notes that there may be more to his appearance beyond the New Orleans Wrestlemania announcement, but that the announcement is “100% happening” and there is a press conference planned for after Smackdown. The report goes on to say that the plans for Rock’s involvement came together last night, leading to WWE shifting plans for the episode.
