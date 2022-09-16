Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Character Return

A new report has a spoiler on plans for a WWE character’s return. PWInsider reports that Ezekiel is no longer listed on the internal WWE roster and has been replaced with the original character of Elias.

Ezekiel was, of course, the “younger brother” of Elias and showed up back in April, driving Kevin Owens into fits. Since then, we saw Elias make a brief “return” as well as the full “family” via a photo after Owens “injured” Ezekiel during an episode of Raw in August.

The report suggests that when it is time for a return, Elias will be the character returning. There’s no currently-known timetable for when that might happen.