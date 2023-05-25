Spoiler On Possible Double or Nothing Match From AEW Rampage Taping

A new match for Double or Nothing was teased at the AEW Rampage tapings. As noted in the spoilers, Acclaimed & Billy Gunn cut a promo following their match on the show hinting at a challenge to House of Black for the AEW Trios Championship.

AEW has yet to confirm the match for the PPV, which takes place on Sunday. In addition, it was announced that Isiah Kassidy was injured and instead HOOK would be teaming with The Hardys against Ethan Page and The Gunns at the show.