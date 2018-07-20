Spoiler On Possible WWE SummerSlam Title Match

– A video advertisement may have just given away the WWE Championship match at this year’s SummerSlam. As you can see in the below tweet, a video ad on an AFL page is currently showing AJ Styles defending the championship against Samoa Joe for the August 19th PPV.

At this time, the match is not confirmed. Paige will be making an announcement about Styles’ opponent for the PPV on this coming Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown. The ad does support a report from earlier this week that Joe will be Styles’ opponent for the show.