Spoiler on Raw vs. Smackdown Elimination Match For Survivor Series

– A new report notes that the creative team has their planned Survivor Series-style Raw vs. Smackdown men’s elimination match in place. PWInsider reports that the plan is to have the following teams face off:

* Team Raw: Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler (w/Baron Corbin)

* Team Smackdown: Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio, The Miz, and Randy Orton (w/Shane McMahon)

Some of those participants are set as of tonight’s Raw taping. You can see the full results here.