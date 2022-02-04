wrestling / News

Spoiler On Impending MLW Return

Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW updated logo Image Credit: MLW

A new report has a spoiler on an impending return to MLW. PWInsider reports that the recent TV teasers, such as the hourglass on last week’s episode, are in fact teases for Kross’ return.

Kross became a free agent this week after his non-compete clause with WWE expired. Kross had been released from WWE in early November.

No word on when Kross may make his official return.

