Spoiler Results From NXT UK Tapings

WWE held their latest NXT UK taping in Coventry on Friday, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below per PWInsider:

* Xia Brookside defeated Nina Samuels in a dark match.

* Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley defeated Dereiss and Drilla.

* Amale and Dani Luna went to a no context after Kay Lee Ray came in and took them both out.

* Ilja Dragunov defeated A-Kid.

* Noam Dar defeated Ligero.

* Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter defeated Saxton Huxley and Tyson T-Bone.

* Kay Lee Ray defeated Dani Luna. Ray attacked Luna after the match, but Piper Niven came out for the save.

* Ridge Holland defeated Joseph Conners.

* Kassius Ohno defeated Kenny Williams.

* Gallus defeated Trent Seven, Flash Morgan Webster and Dave Mastiff.

* Finn Balor defeated Alexander Wolfe in the main event. After the match, Balor challenged someone to fight him and Tyler Bate came down to accept. They began to brawl and Balor eventually retreated.