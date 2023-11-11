Spoiler Results for Tonight’s AEW Collision

– As noted, tonight’s edition of AEW Collision was taped last night in Oakland, California. Spoiler results for tonight’s show are now available, courtesy of PWInsider. You can check out those results below:

* Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness were the ring announcers for the evening.

* Andrade El Idolo beat Daniel Garcia via submission using the Figure-4. CJ Perry was reportedly with Andrade for the matchup.

* Nick Wayne beat Dalton Castle after a Cutter off the turnbuckle.

* Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland were victorious over Lance Archer and The Righteous. Copeland speared Vincent to score the pinfall victory.

* Rush and Dralistico beat The Workhorsemen.

* Roderick Strong beat Darius Martin. Strong came to the ring in his wheelchair, and then he reportedly left in the wheelchair as well.

* Julia Hart beat Willo Nightingale.

* Paul Wight came out to join the announcement team.

* Paul Wight beat an unnamed opponent. Don Callis then cut a promo, noting that he’s buried giants before, and now he’s going to have Hobbs do the same to Paul Wight. Wight and Hobbs teased a physical altercation, but they were reportedly kept apart.

* In a “bonus match,” Claudio Castagnoli beat Toa Liona, with Prince Nana, after a running back elbow.

AEW Collision will air later tonight via tape delay on TNT at 8:00 pm EST.