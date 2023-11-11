wrestling / News

Spoiler Results for Tonight’s AEW Collision

November 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Collision Logo Image Credit: AEW

As noted, tonight’s edition of AEW Collision was taped last night in Oakland, California. Spoiler results for tonight’s show are now available, courtesy of PWInsider. You can check out those results below:

* Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness were the ring announcers for the evening.
* Andrade El Idolo beat Daniel Garcia via submission using the Figure-4. CJ Perry was reportedly with Andrade for the matchup.
* Nick Wayne beat Dalton Castle after a Cutter off the turnbuckle.
* Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland were victorious over Lance Archer and The Righteous. Copeland speared Vincent to score the pinfall victory.
* Rush and Dralistico beat The Workhorsemen.
* Roderick Strong beat Darius Martin. Strong came to the ring in his wheelchair, and then he reportedly left in the wheelchair as well.
* Julia Hart beat Willo Nightingale.
* Paul Wight came out to join the announcement team.
* Paul Wight beat an unnamed opponent. Don Callis then cut a promo, noting that he’s buried giants before, and now he’s going to have Hobbs do the same to Paul Wight. Wight and Hobbs teased a physical altercation, but they were reportedly kept apart.
* In a “bonus match,” Claudio Castagnoli beat Toa Liona, with Prince Nana, after a running back elbow.

AEW Collision will air later tonight via tape delay on TNT at 8:00 pm EST.

