Spoiler On Return Set For WWE Fastlane

A new report has a spoiler on a return set for this Saturday’s WWE Fastlane. According to PWInsider, the angle on tonight’s Smackdown that saw Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza get taken out was to set up a return at tomorrow’s PPV when LWO battle the Street Profits and Bobby Lashley.

The report notes that according to sources in WWE, the move was done to bring back Carlito who has been signed to a new deal since this summer and has been waiting for the right time to bring him back. Carlito made his first WWE appearance in a while back in May at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico.