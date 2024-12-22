– PWInsider reports that wrestling legend Taz made his return tonight at the AEW Dynamite 34th Street TV tapings. Taz was reportedly back on commentary for tonight’s show. You can view a clip of Taz making his walkout entrance during the event below.

The AEW broadcaster and former ECW World Champion had been on hiatus after undergoing total knee replacement surgery. AEW Dynamite 34th Street will air on Wednesday, December 25 on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.