UPDATED: Spoiler On Returning Talent For Tonight’s WWE Raw, Another Name Backstage

UPDATE: It looks like there is more than one star who have been off TV for a bit backstage at tonight’s Raw. PWInsider reports that addition to the returning Jeff Hardy, Riddick Moss is backstage at tonight’s show.

Moss has been off TV since September, when he took time off to fix a torn ACL. It is not yet confirmed whether Moss will actually be appeared on the show or not.

ORIGINAL: A spoiler on a returning talent has been revealed for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Jeff Hardy is backstage at tonight’s show at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida and is set to compete on tonight’s show.

Hardy was pulled from shows two weeks ago after testing positive for COVID-19. He had been booked at the time to defeat Karrion Kross for a second time in two weeks on that week’s Raw. Kross instead defeated Keith lee on the show.

No word as of yet if Kross will be Hardy’s opponent this week.