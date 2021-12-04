wrestling / News
Spoiler On ROH Star Appearing at AEW Dark Taping
December 3, 2021 | Posted by
A member of the ROH roster appeared at the AEW Dark taping on Friday. As you can see below, ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods faced Sean Spears at the tapings in Atlanta.
Woods has held the Pure Championship since Death Before Dishonor and will defend it against Brian Johnson at ROH Final Battle next weekend, the final show before the company goes on hiatus.
Scoop #3: Josh Woods vs Shawn Spears
Josh Woods is the current ROH Pure Champion pic.twitter.com/emCxtcFuA5
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) December 4, 2021
