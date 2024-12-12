Spoiler From ROH TV Taping

AEW taped a segment for ROH TV following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the spoiler for the segment below, per PWInsider:

* Chris Jericho and Matt Cardona came out for their contract signing for ROH Final Battle and Jericho said Cardona was being put on another level by facing him, but couldn’t win. Cardona accused Jericho of leeching off ROH and vowed to win the title at Final Battle. Jericho offered a handshake but Cardona attacked him, fought off Bryan Keith and put Jericho through a table.