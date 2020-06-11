Spoiler on Segment For This Week’s Smackdown

WWE has a doozy of a segment planned for this week Smackdown, and spoilers about it are online. According to Sportskeeda, a contract signing between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus will have Sheamus require Hardy to pass a urine test before he signs the contract.

The site reports that Renee Yong hosts the segment, which like the rest of the episode was already filmed. Sheamus comes out with a man in a lab coat and four security guards. Hardy accuses Sheamus of trying to ruin him, and then Sheamus demands that Hardy pass the test because he refuses to compete against a “junkie.” He insists that Hardy will fail the test and then Hardy admits he has a problem. Sheamus demands that the test be immediately taken and he continues to taunt Hardy until Hardy throws the urine in Sheamus’ face and signs the contract, making the match official.

Smackdown airs Friday on FOX. WWE has yet to announce the contract signing segment.