– A change is set to be made in The Shield’s match against Miz, The Bar and Braun Strowman at WWE TLC this weekend. PWInsider reports that there is a plan for tonight’s episode of Raw to add a fifth opponent to Miz’s team to make it a three-on-five TLC match.

The site says that there’s no word on who the mystery opponent may be, but notes that Samoa Joe has been close to his return.