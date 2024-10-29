Spoiler On Star Backstage At Tonight’s WWE NXT

A new report has a potential spoiler on a star backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan reports that Rob Van Dam is at Tuesday night’s show.

WWE is set to host a show next Wednesday at the 2300 Arena and has already set Dawn Marie to appear at the show, with Bully Ray involved in an angle with Ridge Holland at NXT Halloween Havoc on Sunday. No confirmation that RVD will appear on tonight’s show but he has made some sporadic crowd appearances at recent shows under his WWE Legends deal. Je’Von Evans recently proposed a match with the ECW legend, who appeared in a photo behind Evans on last week’s NXT. Evans is teaming with Cedric Alexander in an NXT Tag Team Championship match against Fraxiom on tonight’s show.

NXT airs tonight live on The CW.