Spoiler On Star In Town For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
April 28, 2023 | Posted by
A new report has a spoiler on a star in town tonight for the WWE Draft episode of Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that AJ Styles is in town for the show and is internally planned for the show.
Styles is grouped up with The OC as part of tonight’s draft pool.
