AEW News: Spoiler on Stars Expected For Tonight’s Dynamite, No Post-Game Show
May 6, 2020
– A couple of AEW’s stars look to be returning on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. PWInsider reports that Rey Fenix and Nyla Rose both look to have been heading to the taping. Rose posted to her Twitter account, teasing an appearance as you can see below:
See y’all soon 😈💋 pic.twitter.com/AXPA0I4uH2
— 🥀💀NYLA ROSE GOLD💀🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) May 6, 2020
– AEW has yet to announce or schedule a video for a post-game show for tonight as they’ve been doing, so it would appear that there’s no plans for one tonight.
