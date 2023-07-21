Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has some spoiler for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are both at tonight’s show. The site reports that they will appear on the broadcast.

The site notes that the complete scheduled lineup is:

* US Title Invitational: Rey Mysterio vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Sheamus vs. LA Knight (Opens show)

* IYO SKY vs. Charlotte Flair

* NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. Butch

* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory vs. Santos Escobar

* Roman Reigns and Jey Uso discuss their Rules of Engagement (Main Event)

The episode will also have a video package looking at the Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes angle from Raw. Bayley is also reportedly set to appear, though not wrestle.

Smackdown is taking place in Orlando tonight and airs live on FOX Sports 1.